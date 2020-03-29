Football
Coronavirus: It's something crazy we're experiencing – Di Maria

By Dejan Kalinic

Paris, March 29: Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria discussed the scary and crazy times people were living through during the coronavirus pandemic.

France has been hit hard by coronavirus, reporting more than 37,500 cases and 2,314 deaths.

The Ligue 1 season was suspended on March 13, with PSG sitting 12 points clear atop the table.

Di Maria admitted it was a scary time, with France's nationwide lockdown extended until mid-April.

"It is something crazy that we are experiencing," he told Telefe on Saturday.

Di Maria added: "We're trying not to do many things, [staying] at home. For our daughters we don't want to get infected.

"I go to the supermarket a lot. I have a normal life because people are respectful. It was only my wife once, she took off all the clothes at the door before entering the house and went to bath.

"You are a little scared of everything. The situation you look at and hear scares you."

PSG were last in action on March 11, beating Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
