Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Arsenal players return to training under strict restrictions

By Rob Lancaster

London, April 27: Arsenal's players were able to train at the club's facilities again on Monday, albeit working alone and within strict guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz were among the first-team squad members seen driving into the Gunners' London Colney base.

However, the buildings at the site remain closed, with Arsenal making sure social distancing is maintained at all times, as per government guidelines in the United Kingdom during the ongoing lockdown.

There is a strict rota in place, the Premier League side confirmed, and all sessions will be carried out individually on one of the 10 pitches available before players return to their homes.

The move comes amid speculation over a planned return to action in the top flight, with media reports suggesting clubs will be back in full training by May 18, with games then to resume on June 8.

The Premier League has made clear their intention to finish the suspended 2019-20 campaign, with a meeting on April 17 including discussions with stakeholders over possible scheduling models.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus just prior to the Premier League season being halted on March 13, initially until April 3.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 21:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue