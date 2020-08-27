Coronavirus: Eight Chelsea players tested positive

Bengaluru, August 27: As many as eight Chelsea players have not turned up for pre-season training after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports British media.
Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in training.
Though the media reports did not reveal the names, it is rumoured that Christian Pulisic, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Emerson Palmieri, Michy Batshuayi, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham are the eight players suspected to have contracted the dreaded virus.
Eight Chelsea players suspected of having COVID-19 include Jorginho, Barkley, Emerson, Batshuayi, Mount, Tomori, Abraham and Pulisic.https://t.co/yHdGlVzuPJ— Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) August 27, 2020
Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were among the other Premier League clubs to report positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
The 2020-21 Premier League season starts on September 12.
Frank Lampard's side, who finished fourth last season, kick off their campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 14.
Of the so-called 'big six', Chelsea look set for the trickiest run-in of all as they face City, Arsenal and Leicester in three of their final four matches in full calendar.
Chelsea coach Frank Lampard had earlier expressed his displeasure at Premier League's stipulated start date of September 12 for next season, saying it is much too soon.
Lampard wants Premier League start date pushed back
"The players need to be given a break to play at the level of the quality product that the Premier League is," he had said in a recent interview.
Despite ending his first domestic campaign in charge of Chelsea on a dispiriting note, as they lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup finals, Lampard was keen to hail the season as a success on the whole.
By virtue of their fourth-place finish in the Premier League, the Blues secured UEFA Champions League qualification for next season despite being placed under a transfer embargo before the start of 2019-20.
