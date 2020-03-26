Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Terim stays hopeful as Galatasaray boss fights COVID-19

By John Skilbeck
Fatih Terim
Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim - one of Europe's best-known coaches - has thanked well-wishers after his positive test for coronavirus.

London, March 26: Galatasaray head coach Fatih Terim said he is "fine" and optimistic about his recovery after testing positive for coronavirus.

Former Turkey and Milan boss Terim, who has spent much of his coaching career moving between the Galatasaray and national team hot seats, announced on Monday he had COVID-19.

Terim is currently in his fourth stint in charge of the Super Lig giants, and the 66-year-old wrote via Twitter on Wednesday: "I feel so beautiful and special that I feel every prayer in my heart.

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

"This is a test for all of us and we will pass this test with your prayers and your good wishes. I'm fine, and I hope I'm going to get better. I thank every one of you in my heart."

Galatasaray sat third in the Turkish top flight when football in the country was put on hold, three points adrift of Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir after 26 rounds of games.

More GALATASARAY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue