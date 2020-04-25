Football
Coronavirus: Ziyech slams 'b*******' decision not to award Ajax Eredivisie title

By Dejan Kalinic
Hakim Ziyech
Ajax stars Hakim Ziyech and Dusan Tadic were unhappy their side were not named Eredivisie champions.

Amsterdam, Aprio 25: Hakim Ziyech slammed the decision not to crown Ajax as Eredivisie champions as "b*******" after the season was ended.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced on Friday its intention not to continue with the campaign, with no champions, relegation or promotion.

Ajax were top of the table on goal difference ahead of AZ when the season was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ziyech, who is moving to Chelsea next season, was unhappy with the decision not to award Ajax a 35th Eredivisie title.

"Come on, what nonsense I have heard. We are at the top anyway," he told AD.

"All those stories that AZ deserved more because they won twice against us. So the goal difference, as it always is, doesn't count now? B*******, of course. How did PSV become champion in 2007? Exactly, on one goal.

"That we are not official champions, well, of course I would also have preferred to have won that on the field, but if you have to choose one club as champion then that would be Ajax to me."

Ajax suffered five Eredivisie losses this season, with two of those coming against AZ.

Dusan Tadic, the captain of the Dutch giants, felt like he had been denied a trophy.

"It is what you agree on. The goal difference would count in a tie," he said.

"If you had agreed that the head-to-head result would count then AZ would have been the champion for me.

"I am a pro and want to win every trophy. That's what I do it for. Now I have lost a prize, that's how it feels."

Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
