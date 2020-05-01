Coronavirus: How La Liga clubs have turned to new forms of communication to connect with fans

Athletic Club
The communications department at Athletic Club has used this period to begin virtual press conferences, held online for fans and media to speak with the players, who answer questions from their home.
The idea came from what the club described as "the need to keep our social following and the media in contact with our players," while considering the reduced possibilities.
Celta de Vigo
In Galicia, Celta de Vigo has followed a similar idea to Athletic Club, where fans use the club's social networks to send questions for players to answer.
According to the club's communications department, these virtual press conferences have had "a very good reception from the fans, since they are hungry for content, especially if their own question is being answered."
Malaga
Many communication initiatives fulfil a social purpose as well as a commercial one.
Malaga CF has shown this through a new project organised by its foundation and in collaboration with the Harena Foundation, which has spent years dedicating itself to taking care of elderly people who live alone.
Sevilla
In the south of Spain, Sevilla FC is also making the time to talk with these vulnerable communities.
Its 'Take care of me' programme has been created to support the elderly and make society aware of the importance of staying home so as not to expose them to the virus.