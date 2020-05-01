Football
Coronavirus: How La Liga clubs have turned to new forms of communication to connect with fans

By
La Liga
La Liga clubs have turned to new forms of communication to connect with fans during coronavirus.

Bengaluru, May 1: With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic now having caused a month of confinement in La Liga Spain, many traditional forms of communication have been disrupted.

As league competitions remain halted, press conferences or fan get-togethers are also not taking place.

This has led La Liga club communication departments to come up with new forms of entertainment for their fans and to launch initiatives that keep lines of communication open through less traditional formats.

Many clubs have created new digital content with activities to do at home, from training routines to recipes through recommendations for books and movies, with the aim of making this period of confinement more enjoyable. Others are taking a step further in trying to facilitate conversations with key audiences, using the telephone and online platforms. 

In a time of pandemic, these measures not only help to maintain a steady flow of new information, but also provide an important human connection too.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at how La Liga clubs have turned to new forms of communication to connect with fans during coronavirus.

Athletic Club

Athletic Club

The communications department at Athletic Club has used this period to begin virtual press conferences, held online for fans and media to speak with the players, who answer questions from their home.

The idea came from what the club described as "the need to keep our social following and the media in contact with our players," while considering the reduced possibilities. 

Celta de Vigo

Celta de Vigo

In Galicia, Celta de Vigo has followed a similar idea to Athletic Club, where fans use the club's social networks to send questions for players to answer.

According to the club's communications department, these virtual press conferences have had "a very good reception from the fans, since they are hungry for content, especially if their own question is being answered."

Malaga

Malaga

Many communication initiatives fulfil a social purpose as well as a commercial one.

Malaga CF has shown this through a new project organised by its foundation and in collaboration with the Harena Foundation, which has spent years dedicating itself to taking care of elderly people who live alone.

Sevilla

Sevilla

In the south of Spain, Sevilla FC is also making the time to talk with these vulnerable communities.

Its 'Take care of me' programme has been created to support the elderly and make society aware of the importance of staying home so as not to expose them to the virus.

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 10:07 [IST]
