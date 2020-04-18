Coronavirus in sport: Leeds United great Norman Hunter passes away

Bengaluru, April 18: Leeds United great England's 1966 World Cup-winner Norman Hunter, who was 76, passed away after contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Nicknamed 'Bites Yer Legs' for his tough tackling, Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds in 15 years at the Yorkshire club.
"Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Norman Hunter at the age of 76. Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," the Championship club announced on their Twitter handle.
Hunter had won two top-flight league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup with Leeds and played in their 1975 European Cup final defeat by German side Bayern Munich.
The agile defender was also part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, without playing, and came on as a substitute in the 2-3 loss to West Germany in the 1970 World Cup quarterfinal.
Hunter, who won 28 caps for England, was also the first winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in 1974.
The Professional Footballers Association said the game had lost a legend.
Former England team-mate Alan Mullery remembered a man who never lost his competitive spirit, even when on holiday.
"We used to go on cruises together," he was quoted as saying in Sky Sports television.
Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear paid rich trubutes to Hunter.
"Norman Hunter epitomised the word legend and the lives of the Leeds United family will never quite be the same as we mourn his passing. Leeds United will never forget Norman Hunter, he will always be in our hearts," said Kinnear, while mouring the death of the club great.
(With Leeds United Media inputs)