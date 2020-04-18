Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus in sport: Leeds United great Norman Hunter passes away

By
Norman Hunter
Norman Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds in 15 years at the Yorkshire club. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, April 18: Leeds United great England's 1966 World Cup-winner Norman Hunter, who was 76, passed away after contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nicknamed 'Bites Yer Legs' for his tough tackling, Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds in 15 years at the Yorkshire club.

"Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Norman Hunter at the age of 76. Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," the Championship club announced on their Twitter handle.

Hunter had won two top-flight league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup with Leeds and played in their 1975 European Cup final defeat by German side Bayern Munich.

The agile defender was also part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, without playing, and came on as a substitute in the 2-3 loss to West Germany in the 1970 World Cup quarterfinal.

Hunter, who won 28 caps for England, was also the first winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in 1974.

The Professional Footballers Association said the game had lost a legend.

Former England team-mate Alan Mullery remembered a man who never lost his competitive spirit, even when on holiday.

"We used to go on cruises together," he was quoted as saying in Sky Sports television.

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear paid rich trubutes to Hunter.

"Norman Hunter epitomised the word legend and the lives of the Leeds United family will never quite be the same as we mourn his passing. Leeds United will never forget Norman Hunter, he will always be in our hearts," said Kinnear, while mouring the death of the club great.

(With Leeds United Media inputs)

More LEEDS UNITED News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue