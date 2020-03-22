Football
Coronavirus: Matuidi tells Juve team-mate Dybala to 'keep shining bright' after positive test

By Peter Hanson

Turin, March 22: Blaise Matuidi sent a message of support to Juventus team-mate Paulo Dybala following his positive test for the coronavirus.

It was confirmed on Saturday that Argentina forward Dybala is the third Juve player after Matuidi and Daniele Rugani to contract COVID-19.

Dybala said he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini have tested positive but both were in good condition.

Matuidi took to Twitter on Sunday to offer a message to Dybala.

"Keep shining bright like a joya hermano [roughly translated as jewel brother]," he posted.

Serie A remains on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Juve top of the table.

Italy has been the worst-affected nation in terms of deaths, with 4,825 having died.

Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 17:40 [IST]
