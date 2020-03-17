Coronavirus in sport: One third of Valencia squad, staff tested positive

Bengaluru, March 17: La Liga club Valencia have confirmed more than a third of their playing and backroom staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, but that all cases were currently asymptomatic.
The club had reported five cases of coronavirus, with Argentina's Ezequiel Garay and France's Eliaquim Mangala both confirming they were among those who had contracted the virus.
"Several further tests for the coronavirus amongst Valencia coaching staff and players have come back positive," a club statement said.
"Despite the strict measures adopted by the club after their UEFA Champions League game, these latest results show the exposure inherent to such matches has caused a positive test rate of around 35 per cent," Valencia statement added.
"All cases are asymptomatic and those involved are currently isolated at home, receiving medical assessment and carrying out their scheduled training plan."
The flu-like coronavirus has wiped out the international sporting calendar, with the big five football leagues in Europe - England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France - as well as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League all suspended.
Valencia travelled to Milan last month for a UEFA Champions League match against Atalanta, which was played in front of a packed San Siro stadium, before restrictions were placed on sports events in Italy - the worst-hit country in Europe.
The Fallas festival in Valencia, which was due to take place on March 13 was also cancelled over the coronavirus scare.
