Coronavirus: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan to play friendlies to raise funds

By

Madrid, May 19: The coronavirus pandemic has gripped the whole world and sporting activity all over the world had come to a halt for almost two months. But now clubs are getting back to training and matches are getting underway without any fans. The Bundesliga resumed its league on May 16.

With the world grappling to deal with the effects of the pandemic, football clubs and sportsmen have been doing their bit to help raise funds.

La Liga club Real Madrid, Bundesliga’s Bayern Munich and Serie A’s Inter Milan have agreed to play friendlies to raise funds. The clubs will play a series of friendlies next year to raise money for medical facilities in Italy and Spain.

The three round-robin games have been dubbed the “European Solidarity Cup” and thousands of medical staff and carers, who have been at the forefront of this fight and have been putting their lives at risk on a daily basis, will get tickets for their work in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

With the whole sporting calendar in a jumble, the dates for the charity matches are yet to be set. The final dates will be set after the calendar for 2021 is drawn up and the matches are open to fans.

(With inputs from PTI)

Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 16:50 [IST]
