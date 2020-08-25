Football
Coronavirus: Rennes confirm three new positive cases

By Joe Wright
Florian Maurice
Ligue 1 side Rennes will begin training in smaller groups after three more COVID-19 infections were detected.

Paris, August 25: Rennes have confirmed three more players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ligue 1 side recorded a case of the virus last Thursday and carried out further tests on Monday.

The three players to return positive tests for COVID-19 will now self-isolate.

As a precaution, Rennes say they will split up into smaller training groups until further notice and will not permit media to attend any sessions.

Ligue 1 Fixtures | Marseille report three cases

Earlier, Marseille had also confirmed a trio of positive COVID-19 tests just three days before the start of Ligue 1.

Rennes are due to face Montpellier on Saturday in their second Ligue 1 match of the 2020-21 season.

They drew 1-1 at Lille in their opening game last weekend.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 2:10 [IST]
