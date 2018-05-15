Football

Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell lead Costa Rica's World Cup squad

Real Madrid's Keylor Navas to lead Costa Rica in Russia

San Jose, May 15: Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campbell have all been named in Costa Rica's final squad for the World Cup.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas played a key role in 2014 as his side surprisingly reached the quarter-final stage, where they were beaten on penalties by Netherlands.

Sporting CP's Ruiz, who is two caps short of a century for his country, and Real Betis forward Campbell are the other most familiar names in Oscar Ramirez's 23-man party.

There are six players from MLS, including Rodney Wallace of New York City and Marco Urena of Los Angeles FC, while Espanyol's Oscar Duarte and Deportivo La Coruna's Celso Borges are included.

Costa Rica face Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland in Group E of the tournament in Russia.

Costa Rica's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Leonel Moreira (CS Herediano), Patrick Pemberton (LD Alajuelense), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

Defenders: Johnny Acosta (Rionegro Aguilas), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol), Cristian Gamboa (Celtic), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna), Ronald Matarrita (New York City), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland), Ian Smith (Norrkoping), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Midfielders: Randall Azofeifa (CS Herediano), Christian Bolanos (Deportivo Saprissa), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna), Daniel Colindres (Deportivo Saprissa), David Guzman (Portland Timbers), Bryan Ruiz (Sporting CP), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausanne), Rodney Wallace (New York City)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Real Betis), Marco Urena (Los Angeles FC), Johan Venegas (Deportivo Saprissa)

Source: OPTA

Story first published: Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
