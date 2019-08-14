Coutinho to Bayern - A good move for all parties involved?

Bengaluru, August 14: How time flies! Philippe Coutinho, the third most expensive player in the world after Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, joined Barcelona from Liverpool on a deal worth around €160 million, is now a player Barcelona are determined to sell.
The Brazilian international could never replicate his form of Liverpool at Barcelona and we have seen the superbly-talented number ten being linked with a host of clubs during the summer.
With Barcelona desperate to recoup the money they spent on the Brazil superstar, no team in Europe seemed interested in paying so much for an out of form player.
Even his loan deals to Arsenal and Spurs also failed, for the reason being his mammoth wages and an astronomical loan fee Barcelona demanded. However, recent reports state that a loan move could eventually happen this summer with Bayern leading the race for the 27-year-old.
If a loan move to Bayern is sanctioned for Coutinho, it could be a great deal for all parties involved. From Bayern's point of view, they will get a player with proven quality in Europe and someone who can bring a wealth of creativity in a side that struggled for it last season.
And With Ribery and Robben both no longer at the club, which will be a struggling time for the Bavarian giants and they are certain to face a difficult title challenge from Borussia Dortmund who have reinforced their squad to a great extent. So, someone like Coutinho could prove to be the difference in the situation.
For Coutinho, it will be a great move too as Bayern is one of the greatest clubs in the world and he can start to regain his reputation in a new country in a new league where the game suits his style of play.
Bundesliga is a dream league for flamboyant attacking players and a gifted footballer like Coutinho could set the league on fire. At Barcelona, he could never really hit it off that was partly due to the fact that he was not trusted as the main man of the team that has Lionel Messi in it. At Bayern, he can become the lynchpin of the side just like he used to be at Liverpool and we all know how great he was at Anfield.
From Barcelona's point of view, they will be happy due to the fact that a massive wage bill will be cleared as it will see Neymar come back to Camp Nou. Coutinho seemingly never worked out at the club and they can cut their losses to some extent from the loan deal and may be can get a good fee for the Brazilian in future from Bayern or any other side. Their priority is now to bring Neymar back and Coutinho will be shipped off for that at whatever cost.