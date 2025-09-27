Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Madrid Derby in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Coventry City Thrash 10-Man Birmingham City; Wrexham Denied First Home Win Against Derby County Coventry City achieved a convincing 3-0 victory against Birmingham City, who played with ten men. Meanwhile, Wrexham's quest for a home win ended in a 1-1 draw with Derby County. Key performances highlighted. Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025

-myKhel Team

Coventry City maintained their strong start in the Championship with a 3-0 win over Birmingham City, who played most of the match with ten men. Coventry's Brandon Thomas-Asante scored first after 16 minutes, capitalising on a rebound from Ryan Allsop's save. The match saw Birmingham's Jack Robinson sent off in the 42nd minute for a second yellow card after fouling Haji Wright.

The home team extended their lead early in the second half when Josh Eccles' header deflected off Bright Osayi-Samuel for an own goal. Victor Torp sealed the victory by scoring Coventry’s third goal 12 minutes before the end. A long ball from Carl Rushworth found Ellis Simms, whose shot was saved, allowing Torp to score into an open net. This win propelled Coventry to second place, although they could drop to fourth depending on other results.

Birmingham has now lost three of their last four league games. Coventry's unbeaten streak in the Championship has reached eight games, their longest since a ten-game run between December 2023 and January 2024. Meanwhile, Wrexham missed out on a home victory against Derby County, drawing 1-1 at the Racecourse Ground.

Lewis O'Brien gave Wrexham the lead with a header in the 59th minute. However, Ben Brereton Diaz equalised for Derby with a stunning long-range shot in the 79th minute. This result moved Derby out of the relegation zone into 20th place, two points behind Wrexham.

Swansea City also drew 1-1 with Millwall after losing to Birmingham previously. Zan Vipotnik scored early for Swansea, but Josh Coburn equalised during first-half stoppage time. Millwall is now unbeaten in three league games and sits eighth with 11 points, while Swansea is two points behind them.

Coventry's Offensive Strength

Coventry City's attacking prowess was evident again as they scored three goals, bringing their total to 18 this season—more than any other team in the division. Thomas-Asante, Wright, and Torp form an impressive forward line under Frank Lampard’s management. Torp and Wright are tied with five goals each and are among the top scorers in the Championship.

Wrexham’s tendency to lose focus cost them again as they conceded an equaliser after leading. They have dropped seven points this season from winning positions; only Derby has fared worse by letting eight points slip away.

The recent performances highlight Coventry's attacking capabilities and Birmingham's current struggles. Meanwhile, Wrexham and Swansea continue to face challenges despite showing potential in their matches.