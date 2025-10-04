English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Coventry City Moves To Top Of Championship Table Following Dominant Victory Over Sheffield Wednesday

Coventry City ascends to the top of the Championship after a decisive 5-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday. Middlesbrough's loss to Portsmouth ends their unbeaten run.

By

Coventry City surged to the top of the Championship standings with a commanding 5-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Brandon Thomas-Asante scored twice, while Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Ellis Simms, and Haji Wright also found the net for Frank Lampard's team. The match was briefly paused when some Wednesday supporters entered the pitch to protest against Dejphon Chansiri's ownership. After the interruption, Coventry continued their unbeaten start to the season with their third consecutive league win.

Middlesbrough missed the chance to reclaim top spot after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park. Yang Min-hyeok's goal in the 23rd minute was enough to end Boro's unbeaten run, while Portsmouth ended their four-game winless streak. Meanwhile, Leicester City climbed to third place with a 3-1 away win against Swansea City. Jordan James shone by scoring early and assisting Abdul Fatawu's impressive goal.

At the lower end of the table, Sheffield United remained at the bottom after losing 1-0 to Hull City. David Akinola scored for Hull on the half-hour mark. Sheffield United had a chance to equalise late on when Semi Ajayi conceded a penalty by fouling Danny Ings. However, Harrison Burrows' penalty was saved by Ivor Pandur, keeping Sheffield United on three points.

Thomas-Asante and Wright have been pivotal for Coventry this season. Thomas-Asante has contributed five goals and three assists in nine league matches so far, impacting each of his last three games directly. Wright has scored eight times in nine appearances, nearing his total from last season already. Hull City's victory moved them up to 14th place, with Pandur saving his first career penalty.

Coventry City's strong performance ensures they will remain at the top during the international break. Their recent success is largely due to standout performances from Thomas-Asante and Wright. As teams regroup during this break, Coventry will aim to maintain their momentum when league action resumes.

Story first published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 23:06 [IST]
