Coventry City continued their impressive start to the Championship season with a commanding 4-0 victory over Millwall. This win brought them within two points of the early leaders, Middlesbrough. Both teams remain unbeaten after eight matches. Middlesbrough's draw against Stoke City allowed Coventry to close the gap.

Frank Lampard's team, already leading in goals scored, capitalised on this opportunity to enhance their goal difference. Haji Wright scored twice, once in each half, putting Coventry firmly in control. Substitutes Ellis Simms and Kaine Kesler-Hayden added to the tally in the last 10 minutes, maintaining Coventry's momentum ahead of their upcoming match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Coventry boasts not only the league's highest-scoring team but also its top scorer. Haji Wright has netted seven goals this season after his double against Millwall. He scored with both his shots in that game, classified as 'big' chances by Opta. His teammates consistently set him up for success.

Wright's current form suggests he might surpass his career-best of 16 goals from the previous season. With such support from his team, achieving this milestone seems within reach.

If Coventry falters against Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom could seize the chance to enter the automatic promotion spots. They secured a narrow 1-0 win over Norwich City on Wednesday, thanks to Josh Maja's decisive goal. This was the only other match that day with a clear winner.

In other fixtures, Portsmouth managed a comeback to draw 2-2 with Watford, courtesy of Adrian Segecic's efforts. Meanwhile, QPR and Oxford United ended goalless, though Oxford moved out of the relegation zone with their point.

The Championship race remains competitive as teams jostle for position early in the season. Coventry City's strong start and goal-scoring prowess make them formidable contenders as they aim for promotion.