Football Coventry City Maintain Unbeaten Start With 2-1 Win Against Portsmouth In Championship Coventry City continued their unbeaten run in the Championship with a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth. Brandon Thomas-Asante scored twice, ensuring Coventry's fifth consecutive win this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Coventry City maintained their strong start to the season with a 2-1 win against Portsmouth. This victory marked their seventh win and fifth consecutive triumph. Brandon Thomas-Asante scored twice, once in each half, giving Coventry a two-goal lead. Although Makenzie Kirk scored for Portsmouth in the 96th minute, Frank Lampard's team secured the three points.

Elsewhere, Millwall climbed to third place after defeating Stoke City 2-0 at the Den. Alex Neil's team achieved their third straight Championship win with first-half goals from Femi Azeez and Tristan Crama. Meanwhile, Bristol City added to Southampton's early-season woes by winning 3-1 at Ashton Gate. Gerhard Struber's side came from behind after Adam Armstrong scored for the Saints.

Brandon Thomas-Asante has been pivotal for Coventry, contributing to goals in his last five matches. He has scored eight goals in the Championship this season, leading all players in the league. The Sky Blues have found the net in nine of their 11 games, second only to Leicester City's ten matches with goals.

At MKM Stadium, Hull City took an early lead against Leicester City with Liam Millar scoring within six minutes. Joe Gelhardt doubled Hull's advantage in the 31st minute. Although Aaron Ramsey pulled one back for Leicester in the second half, they couldn't equalise, allowing Hull to move up to seventh place.

Bristol City's comeback was swift as Anis Mehmeti equalised just three minutes after Armstrong's goal. Scott Twine then scored twice after halftime to secure a hard-fought victory for Bristol City, moving them up to fourth place.

This weekend's results have reshuffled positions within the Championship table significantly. Teams like Coventry and Millwall continue their impressive form while others like Southampton and Leicester face challenges early in the season.