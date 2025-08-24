Cremonese Triumphs Over AC Milan With Bonazzoli's Stunning Bicycle Kick In Serie A Opener

Bukayo Saka Injury Update: What happened to Saka? When will Arsenal star return to action after Injury?

Federico Bonazzoli's remarkable bicycle kick secured Cremonese a triumphant return to Serie A, as they overturned a deficit to defeat AC Milan 2-1 on Saturday. This was their first top-flight match since the 2022-23 season. Bonazzoli's acrobatic goal, scored just after the hour mark, proved decisive and added to Milan's woes.

AC Milan, under new manager Massimiliano Allegri, faced pressure following a disappointing previous season that saw them miss out on European competition. They began the match positively when Santiago Giminez latched onto Luka Modric's superb pass and found the net. However, this goal was disallowed for offside in the 20th minute.

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza fell silent eight minutes later when Federico Baschirotto headed Alessio Zerbin's cross past Mike Maignan. Milan managed to equalise in first-half stoppage time. Pervis Estupinan delivered a delicate cross to the back post, where Strahinja Pavlovic met it with a powerful header.

In the second half, Milan continued their offensive efforts. Visiting goalkeeper Emil Audero made two excellent saves in quick succession to deny Luka Modric and Youssouf Fofana. Despite these efforts, Cremonese clinched victory through Bonazzoli's brilliant connection with Giuseppe Pezzella's delivery.

This win marked an end to Cremonese's opening-day struggles in Serie A. Before this game, they had lost all eight of their previous first matchday encounters in the league. However, they managed to secure a perfect start against an out-of-form Milan side.

Cremonese had to work hard for their victory, registering an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.3 from four shots compared to Milan’s 1.66 from 24 attempts. Bonazzoli’s moment of brilliance was crucial in sealing the win.

Milan's Missed Opportunities

Bonazzoli has now scored his third Serie A goal against AC Milan in nine appearances against them. He has only scored more goals against Cagliari (four) in Italy’s top flight.

Milan will need to regroup quickly after this setback as they aim for better results under Allegri’s leadership this season.