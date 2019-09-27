Football
Ronaldo back for Juventus after missing defeat of Brescia

By
Cristiano Ronaldo

Turin, September 27: Cristiano Ronaldo is available to face SPAL on Saturday (September 28), Juventus have confirmed.

Juventus said on Thursday (September 26) that Ronaldo was back training with the group after missing the midweek trip to Brescia due to "slight fatigue in the adductor" following three games in the space of eight days.

In his absence, Juve fell behind early but came back to win 2-1 thanks to a Jhon Chancellor own goal and Miralem Pjanic's 20-yard volley.

Left-back Alex Sandro was an absentee from Thursday's training session due to family reasons.

Ronaldo has scored twice in four league appearances this season, with Serie A champions Juve two points behind early pace-setters Inter.

This week he finished third in the voting for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, behind Virgil van Dijk and winner Lionel Messi.

Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
