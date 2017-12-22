Football

Cristiano Ronaldo fitness worry ahead of El Clasico

By: PTI
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo
Madrid, December 22: Cristiano Ronaldo trained alone on Thursday (December 21) ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Barcelona this weekend, after sustaining a knock to his calf during the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

The Portugal star received rough treatment as he scored the winner in last Saturday's 1-0 victory over Brazilians Gremio in the final, but Ronaldo had insisted he would be fit for the visit of Barcelona.

Barca set for Real showdown

"Cristiano Ronaldo trained alone out on the pitch, both with and without the ball," Real wrote on their website, two days ahead of Saturday's Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Following Real's return to Spain, the five-time Ballon d'Or recipient had remained in the gym on Tuesday (December 19) and Wednesday (December 20) before finally lacing up his boots for an individual training session on Thursday (December 21).

Spanish sports daily As reported it was simply a "precaution" as Real look to trim the 11-point gap between themselves and leaders Barcelona, who are unbeaten in La Liga this season.

"He will play in the Clasico barring last-minute surprise," the paper added.

5 things : Ronaldo chases Real record in El Clasico

Zinedine Zidane's Real, who also trail Atletico Madrid and Valencia, are fourth in the table and realistically must win this weekend to remain in the running for the Spanish title.

