Cristiano Ronaldo laments Juventus mistakes

By Opta
Juventus star aCristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo laments Juventus mistakes

Turin, February 3: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy after his side's 3-3 draw with Parma in the Serie A on Saturday (February 2).

Ronaldo scored a brace as Juve took a 3-1 lead, only for a late double from Gervinho to secure a draw for Parma at Allianz Stadium.

While the Portuguese star was glad to get on the scoresheet, the 33-year-old rued the result for the league leaders.

"I'm happy about the goals but not the result. This is football," Ronaldo told DAZN.

"We dropped back in the final few minutes and Parma capitalised on our mistakes.

"I don't think the last few results are because of our heavy workload. We're relaxed and not worried.

"We're confident in the ability of this team and its technical quality, as well as the coach and the staff."

Juve are now winless in two matches, having been knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Atalanta on Wednesday (January 30).

Despite the draw, Juve are nine points clear atop Serie A and unbeaten in 22 league matches this season.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
