Matuidi would relish Ronaldo link up at Juventus

Moscow, July 4: Blaise Matuidi would relish the chance to work with "one of the best players in the world" if Cristiano Ronaldo were to join Juventus, but is focusing on France's World Cup bid.

Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid has been shrouded in doubt ever since Los Blancos defeated Liverpool 3-1 to win a third straight Champions League in May.

The Portugal superstar spoke about the club in the past tense after that game when he said: "We will talk in the future. It's been really beautiful to play for Real Madrid. I'll give a response in the coming days."

Speculation has mounted this week that Serie A champions Juve are preparing a lucrative €120million bid for Ronaldo, with a salary package of €30m a year.

Matuidi, who was on media duties in Russia on Wednesday (July 4) ahead of Friday's quarter-final tie with Uruguay, was quizzed on the possibility of playing with the 33-year-old at the Allianz Stadium next season.

"I'm not going to lie it would be just great," he said.

"It would be great to have one of the best players in the world with Juventus in the same club that I am.

"It would be great for the club and for the Juventus players.

"However, today I'm a player of the French national team and we have bigger fish to fry, no?"

    Wednesday, July 4, 2018
