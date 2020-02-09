Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ronaldo sets Juventus record by scoring in 10th consecutive Serie A game

By Joe Wright
Cristiano Ronaldo

Turin, February 9: Cristiano Ronaldo set a new Juventus record by scoring in Saturday's Serie A clash with Hellas Verona.

Last week, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first Juve player since David Trezeguet in 2005 to score in nine matches in a row in Italy's top flight.

Ronaldo, who turned 35 this week, has now made Bianconeri history by becoming their first player to find the net in 10 consecutive league games.

The Portugal star opened the scoring in Verona with a measured finish on the break to give Juve a 1-0 lead.

The forward now has 20 Serie A goals in 2019-20 and 23 in all competitions.

More CRISTIANO RONALDO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATM 1 - 0 GRA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue