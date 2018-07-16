Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Turin for Juventus medical

Cristiano Ronaldo close to Juventus move
Cristiano Ronaldo close to Juventus move

Turin, July 16: Juventus supporters greeted Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin as he made his way to meet with club doctors for his medical ahead of the completion of his transfer from Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old arrived in Italy on Sunday (July 15) after Madrid agreed to sell their all-time leading goal-scorer to the Italian champions for €112million.

While the football world reacted to France's World Cup final victory over Croatia, Juve fans flocked to see their club's new hero arrive for his physical tests, with his official presentation as a Bianconeri player scheduled for later on Monday (July 16).

During nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo won two LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey and four Champions League crowns, including the last three in succession.

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
