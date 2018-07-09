Cristiano Ronaldo rejected €200mn CSL move in favour of Juventus

Bengaluru, July 9: Emerging as Real Madrid’s all-time greats and a living legend in a span of less than a decade was no joke for Cristiano Ronaldo. An athlete always motivated by new challenges and surprises, money was indeed never the motive for the Portuguese forward to consider a move away from Madrid.
And according to Tuttosport claims, the Portuguese superstar was presented with a two-year, £177million deal by an unnamed CSL club. But the money was never a problem for Ronaldo, who is currently the third highest paid star behind Neymar and Messi.
Reports suggest that his relationship with club president Florentino Perez had turned sour, after the Madrid chief's lack of support in the tax fraud case and failure to hand a new contract to Ronaldo, which was promised to him after 2017 Champions League win over Juventus.
Also, the prospect of performing on a new challenge had already excited Ronaldo and Juventus will undoubtedly offer this in the Serie A. Unlike some major European Leagues, the Italian is one of the few Leagues not dominated by top three or four clubs, but with almost 10 clubs battling for the Scudetto.
Juventus have been far more successful than the Chinese club in their attempts to prise the forward away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with a 30 million euro per season contract mooted.
Carlos Tevez, Oscar, Hulk, Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan have all made the move to Asia on lucrative contracts in recent times, but Ronaldo feels he still has a lot to give at the top level. Although this being said, it is Ronaldo’s wish to play in the MLS before he retires at an estimated age of 41 years.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends