Cristiano Ronaldo wants Asensio to start ahead of Bale

Bengaluru, September 24: Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo thinks that youngster Marco Asensio deserves to play more and he wants Gareth Bale and Borja Mayoral to be dropped for that.
Asensio broke into the Real Madrid's starting line-up last season before excelling in the European Under-21 Championship this summer and Ronaldo is a huge fan of the Spaniard who looks to be a superstar in the future.
The 21-year-old has made three La Liga starts and has come off the bench twice this season and Ronaldo thinks that he is not getting the playing time he deserves.
Asensio scored both goals in the 2-2 draw with Valencia and notched in both legs of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona.
However, the Spaniard played just 23 minutes against Real Betis and Ronaldo wants him to start games ahead of Gareth Bale and Borja Mayoral.
Don Balon claim Ronaldo doesn’t rate Mayoral at all and doesn’t want him anywhere near the first-team.
On the other hand, the Portuguese superstar has also expressed concerns about Bale's poor form so far this season. In fact, from the last season, the Welshman has been struggling and that has left Ronaldo concerned.
Ronaldo believes he can form a partnership with Asensio to stop Madrid's stuttering start to the campaign.
Los Blancos already find themselves seven points behind Barcelona, who have not dropped a single point this term under new manager Ernesto Valverde.
Ronaldo also believes playing alongside Asensio will give him a better chance of catching Lionel Messi in the battle for La Liga's golden boot.
However, the ex-Manchester United man is already nine goals behind the Argentinian superstar. Messi has been on fire for Barcelona this season while Ronaldo was serving a 5-game suspension in domestic competitions.