Football Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New Record As Leading Goalscorer In World Cup Qualifying Matches Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup qualifying history with 41 goals. His achievement adds to his impressive international record as Portugal prepares for the upcoming World Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the top scorer in World Cup qualifiers, scoring twice in a 2-2 draw against Hungary in Lisbon. This achievement adds to his extensive list of records. Already the leading scorer in international football, Ronaldo now holds the record for most goals in World Cup qualifying matches, with 41 goals. He surpassed Carlos Ruiz, who scored 39 goals for Guatemala.

Ronaldo's performance in World Cup qualifiers is remarkable. He has played 51 matches, scoring every 104 minutes on average. Portugal has won 36 of these games, losing only twice. His first qualifying goal was against Latvia on September 4, 2004. Ronaldo is unique as he has scored in five different World Cup finals editions.

Ronaldo's goal-scoring methods are diverse. Out of his total qualifying goals, five were penalties and two were direct free-kicks. Most of his goals (23) were scored with his right foot, while he netted nine each with his left foot and head. Additionally, he has provided six assists during these matches.

Throughout his career, Ronaldo has achieved several hat-tricks in qualifiers. He scored three goals against Sweden and Northern Ireland in 2013, the Faroe Islands in 2017, and Luxembourg in 2021. Notably, he scored four times against Andorra in October 2016.

In the all-time list of World Cup qualifier scorers, Lionel Messi ranks third with 36 goals. Ali Daei follows with 35 goals, while Robert Lewandowski is fifth with 33 goals. Ronaldo's consistent performance keeps him ahead of these football legends.

Ronaldo's impact on Portugal's success is significant. With a total of 4,295 minutes played in qualifiers, he averages a goal involvement every 91 minutes. His conversion rate stands at an impressive 15.9%, having taken on a total of 259 shots.

This latest milestone further cements Ronaldo's legacy as one of football's greatest players. As Portugal awaits confirmation for next year's World Cup qualification, Ronaldo continues to inspire fans worldwide with his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.