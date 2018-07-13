Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ronaldo's winning mentality perfect for Juventus - Cancelo

Posted By:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect fit for the Juventus winning machine, according to his new team-mate Joao Cancelo.

London, July 13: Joao Cancelo has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's "winning mentality" after the Portuguese superstar's sensational switch to Juventus.

Ronaldo completed his €100million move to the Serie A champions earlier this week, bringing an end to his successful nine-season stay in Madrid.

He leaves as Los Blancos' all-time top scorer and a four-time Champions League winner with the team he joined from Manchester United in 2009.

Cancelo - who will line up alongside his international team-mate for the Old Lady after joining from Valencia last month - believes the 33-year-old will fit perfectly into Juve's well-oiled winning machine.

Speaking at his official unveiling on Thursday, Cancelo said: "It's an enormous pleasure for me and all footballers to play with a great champion like Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I'm sure he's going to raise the overall quality of the team and he'll help us to keep winning.

"He has a winning mentality and has won a lot in his career. At the same time, Juventus have claimed seven straight Scudetto titles, so I hope they will make a perfect match."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue