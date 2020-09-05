Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Czech Republic pull out of Nations League match with Scotland

By Daniel Lewis
Patrik Schick
With players isolating and Slavia Prague asking for others to withdraw, the Czech Republic are refusing to play against Scotland on Monday.

Prague, September 5: The Czech Republic have announced they will not fulfil Monday's Nations League fixture against Scotland after a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the squad.

Jaroslav Silhavy's side beat Slovakia 3-1 in their opener in Group 2 of League B on Friday and were due to face Scotland in Olomouc.

With Tomas Soucek and Patrik Schick self-isolating after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, though, and Slavia Prague requesting seven of their players withdraw from the squad, the Czechs have pulled out of the game.

A message on the Czech Republic's official Twitter page on Friday read: "The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives' decision and the current situation with the COVID-19.

"The national team ends current preparations with the immediate effect straight after the win against Slovakia."

Should the Czech Republic fail to turn up for Monday's game, Scotland – who drew 1-1 with Israel in their opening match – are expected to be handed a 3-0 walkover win.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More