Dani Ceballos available for €25 million: Should Arsenal get him in summer?

Bengaluru, Feb 19: Real Madrid are ready to offload midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer and Arsenal are one of the sides thinking of advancing into the negotiation, as per rumours. The Spanish midfielder has been out on loan for the last two years and apparently now has been told that he does not have a future in Madrid.
The Los Blancos hence are now ready to cash in on him in summer and a fee of €25 million, reportedly, has been placed for his signing. Apart from Arsenal, Real Betis are another side who are keeping a close tab on him. But due to the 24-year-old's connection with the North London side so far, the Gunners still seem to be ahead in this race.
Ceballos' time so far at Arsenal
Ceballos’ last season at Arsenal was a mixed one as he struggled to adapt promptly under Unai Emery, though mainly due to the club’s overall struggles. However, following Mikel Arteta's arrival, he has had a glimpse of good performance. He was one of the mainstays in the lineup in the second half of the campaign which made the club again opting for him this year as well.
However, he has experienced the same contest again this term with Arteta now preferring a partnership of new signing Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. As a result, Ceballos has made only 11 starts in the Premier League so far. However, he has been quite impressive in some of them- moreover, remains a key player for the club’s cup competitions.
Should Arsenal get him?
Arsenal need squad strength in every department and in that case, Ceballos’ prolonged stay at Emirates could certainly make sense. Mikel Arteta does indeed lack quality options in the middle of the park and having an option like Ceballos certainly could be a big advantage. However, it remains to be seen if the player himself fancies a move to a new side where he can get more minutes under his belt.