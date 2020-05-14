Football
Ceballos still hoping to make his mark at Real Madrid

By Dejan Kalinic
Dani Ceballos

London, May 14: Dani Ceballos is still hopeful of being successful at Real Madrid despite his loan spell at Arsenal.

Ceballos, 23, joined the Premier League side on a season-long loan in July, and he made 24 appearances before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nine-time Spain international is contracted at Madrid until 2023 and he is eager to take his chance with the La Liga giants.

"I am happy and I have a contract with Real Madrid," Ceballos told Deportes Cuatro on Wednesday (May 13).

"I am 23 years old, I have not passed the rice. Now I feel much more a player and I am prepared for any challenge that comes my way."

Ceballos joined Madrid from Real Betis for a reported €18million in July 2017.

Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 4:30 [IST]
