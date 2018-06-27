Danny Ings to leave Liverpool for firtst team football

Bengaluru, June 27: Liverpool striker Danny Ings has decided to leave Liverpool in order to pursue regular first-team football as per reports in England.
The 25-year-old is keen to reestablish his career away from Anfield after three injury-plauged seasons with the Reds.
The former Burnley striker has suffered two major knee injuries and made it back into Liverpool's first-team during the climax of their season, where they reached the Champions League final which they lost to Real Madrid.
After spending time on holiday in Los Angeles, he has reached an understanding with the club and is grateful for Jurgen Klopp's support during his extensive spells in his rehab.
But with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah leading the Reds' attacking line, opportunities look limited at Anfield for a frontman who still harbours ambitions of playing for England once again.
Ings' teammate and compatriot Daniel Sturridge is still also a Liverpool player after his unsuccessful loan stint at West Brom and the former England forward could be heading in the same direction as his teammate.
Ings has been linked to a host of clubs and there are likely to be not shortage of suitors.
He was tipped for loan moves to West Ham and Newcastle in January and the two clubs could likely still be interested in landing the former Burnley forward.
With Burnley heading back to Europe under Sean Dyche, he could also be an option for the Lancashire club, while his former Clarets manager Eddie Howe could be interested in taking him back to Bournemouth, where he started his senior career.
Ings has one England cap to his name that he won against Lithuania in 2015, replacing Harry Kane in a 3-0 win in Vilnius.
With both Ings and Sturridge seemingly leaving the club in the summer, Liverpool will be left with Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi as backups of their star striker Firmino and it will not be a surprise if Jurgen Klopp moves for another top level striker in order to reshape his attack and add depth to the squad.
