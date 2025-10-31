East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Derby on TV and Online?

Football Danny Rohl Asserts Martin O'Neill's 'No Threat' Comment Does Not Motivate Rangers For Old Firm Match Danny Rohl emphasises that his Rangers team is not influenced by Martin O'Neill's remarks regarding their threat level ahead of the Old Firm clash. Rohl focuses on his team's preparation and motivation for the match. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

Danny Rohl has clarified that his team is not using Martin O'Neill's remarks as motivation for the upcoming Old Firm match. The Scottish League Cup semi-final at Celtic Park will see two new managers in action, with Rohl succeeding Russell Martin and O'Neill stepping in after Brendan Rodgers left Celtic. O'Neill, before taking on his current role, often criticised Rangers while working as a pundit.

O'Neill had previously stated that Rangers pose no threat to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race. He even suggested that the Rangers teams he faced from 2000 to 2005 would easily defeat the current squad. However, Rohl dismissed these comments during a press conference, emphasising his focus on his own team rather than external opinions.

Rohl expressed that he prioritises concentrating on his team's performance over paying attention to other coaches' statements. "For me, it's always important to focus on myself," Rohl said. "I'm not a coach who looks too much into other teams because we have a lot of work to do." He believes his players are naturally motivated for such significant matches.

Rohl has led his team to victories in his first two league games, showcasing a promising start. He mentioned that his players are eager to participate in the game and contribute to the team's success. "Everybody wants to play in this game because they want to be part of it, and part of a successful team," he added.

During O'Neill's initial tenure at Celtic Park, he achieved remarkable success by securing three Premier League titles, three Scottish Cups, a League Cup, and reaching the UEFA Cup final in 2003. Despite their generational differences, Rohl holds great respect for O'Neill's achievements and long-standing career.

"I feel big respect for such a coaching career," Rohl stated. "It's always great when a manager works so long in the business and is successful." He acknowledged that he is still early in his career journey but looks forward to what both teams can bring to Sunday's match.

The upcoming clash promises excitement as both managers aim to lead their teams successfully through this critical encounter. The game begins with both sides starting equally at 0-0, setting the stage for an intriguing contest between different managerial styles and experiences.