Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Moyes' spell 'still haunting' Manchester United, says Hernandez

By Dejan Kalinic
David Moyes

Manchester, May 31: Javier Hernandez believes the decision to appoint David Moyes as Alex Ferguson's replacement is "still haunting" Manchester United.

Moyes arrived at Old Trafford on a six-year deal following Ferguson's retirement in 2013, only to last just 10 months at the helm.

After their dominance under Ferguson, United have struggled in the Premier League since 2012-13, finishing outside the top four four times in six seasons.

Hernandez, who played more than 150 games for United between 2010 and 2015, feels the Premier League giants are still trying to recover from Moyes' period in charge.

"To be honest, we didn't have any thing personal – Moyes and myself – but it was a mistake that they took him," the LA Galaxy forward told Rio Ferdinand on The Locker Room on Saturday (May 30).

"It was a mistake. That was the first mistake that it's still haunting – not because of him, he's not a bad manager, but they thought they were going to take the replacement of the boss, of Sir Alex, so quick. It's impossible!

"Not until now. Even [Pep] Guardiola and [Jurgen] Klopp and [Jose] Mourinho are not at the level of Sir Alex yet.

"They're on the way trying to get there. Or [Johan] Cruyff, those kinds of managers. They're not there but they're trying to achieve that."

United are fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, ahead of the Premier League season restarting next month.

More DAVID MOYES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: FCB 3 - 0 F95
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 5:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue