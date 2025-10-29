Football De Gea Calls For Unity As Winless Fiorentina Prepare To Face Inter In Serie A David de Gea emphasises the need for unity within Fiorentina as they approach a crucial Serie A match against Inter. With no wins this season, team morale is vital. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

David de Gea emphasises the importance of unity within Fiorentina's squad as they prepare to face Inter in Serie A on Wednesday. Despite being winless after eight matches, De Gea believes the team must remain positive and work together for the club's benefit. Fiorentina is one of seven clubs in Europe's top five leagues yet to secure a victory this season.

Fiorentina's coach, Stefano Pioli, faces pressure with his position reportedly at risk. The team managed a 2-2 draw against Bologna after trailing 2-0, thanks to second-half penalties from Albert Gudmundsson and Moise Kean. De Gea expressed hope that this result would boost morale, stating, "It's difficult when the victories don’t arrive, but we must stay positive."

Inter Milan currently sits fourth in the table despite losing 3-1 to Napoli recently. Napoli's manager Antonio Conte had a heated exchange with Inter president Beppe Marotta post-match. Inter's head coach Cristian Chivu noted that these touchline confrontations affected his players' focus during the game.

Chivu commented on the match dynamics: "I would like to talk about the good things the players did in the first half. We lost our balance in the second half because we were so eager to get the game back on track." This eagerness led to conceding goals and losing sharpness due to sideline disputes.

Hakan Calhanoglu stands out for Inter, having scored more goals against Fiorentina than any other opponent in Europe's top leagues. He also provided three assists in a single match against them while playing for AC Milan in May 2018. For Fiorentina, Moise Kean has netted twice this season, matching his tally from last year after eight games.

Kean aims to rejuvenate both his and Fiorentina’s campaign following his recent penalty goal against Bologna. His last multi-goal performance was against Inter on February 6. Both players are expected to play crucial roles in their respective teams' strategies.

Match Prediction and Statistics

The prediction favours an Inter win based on their recent performances against Fiorentina. Inter has won seven of their last ten Serie A encounters with Fiorentina, collecting 22 points from these matches. This is equal to their victories over Fiorentina in their previous 18 meetings.

If Inter loses again, it would mark only their second consecutive defeat this season after losses to Udinese and Juventus earlier. However, with Serie A's best attack scoring 19 goals so far, they remain confident of bouncing back.

Fiorentina struggles away from home with just two wins in their last 12 Serie A away games and only one victory in nine visits to San Siro against Inter. The Opta win probability gives Inter a 66.6% chance of winning compared to Fiorentina’s 14.5%, with a draw at 19% likelihood.