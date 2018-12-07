Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Maybe I'll stay, maybe I'll leave – De Jong amid Barca, City and PSG links

By Opta
Ajax prodigy Frenkie de Jong has been linked with the likes of PSG, Manchester City and Barcelona
Ajax prodigy Frenkie de Jong has been linked with the likes of PSG, Manchester City and Barcelona

Amsterdam, December 7: Ajax sensation Frenkie de Jong is not sure whether he will remain with Ajax or leave as Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain circle.

Highly rated midfielder De Jong has been heavily linked with LaLiga champions Barca and Premier League holders City following his impressive performances for Dutch giants Ajax.

On Thursday (December 6), reports also emerged of a possible €75million move to Ligue 1 champions PSG in the off-season, however the 21-year-old star is uncertain of his club future beyond the 2018-19 campaign.

"It's difficult to say what will happen," De Jong told the Guardian. "I want to finish this season well with Ajax. Then we will see.

"Maybe I'll stay for another year, maybe I'll leave. But I am not sure."

On the ongoing speculation, De Jong added: "I don't pay attention to it.

"I hear the stories but I just want to finish this season well."

While De Jong is focused on helping Ajax win their first Eredivisie title since 2014, the Netherlands international revealed his admiration for City boss Pep Guardiola and his style of football.

"I love this style. Get the ball back quickly, then play possession with so many combinations," De Jong said.

"When you watch that, you get the feeling you want to go out on the pitch and play football with your friends and just enjoy yourself. City and Barcelona are great examples."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 104/4 (50.1 vs IND 250
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue