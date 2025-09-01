Transfer Deadline Day: Full List of Transfers, Completed Deals on September 1

Transfer Deadline Day 2025, on Monday, September 1, marks the final day of the summer transfer window for major European football leagues including the Premier League, EFL, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1, all closing at 7:00 p.m. BST (11:30 p.m. IST), except LaLiga which closes later at 10:59 p.m. BST (3:29 a.m. IST next day).
This year's deadline is notably four hours earlier than the traditional 11:00 p.m. BST close, a change agreed upon by the FA, Premier League, and EFL to allow club staff a more reasonable working schedule on deadline day. Clubs have an additional two-hour grace period after the deadline to complete deals if a deal sheet is submitted before 7:00 p.m.
Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal - all are in the market on the final day of the transfer window as they are expected to close deals. Here are the full list of Deadline day deals so far-
The 2025 summer window was unique with an early registration period in June due to the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, followed by a reopening on June 16 leading to this September 1 deadline. Liverpool has been the biggest spender this summer, having agreed a British record £130 million transfer for Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on deadline day, pushing their total summer spending beyond £400 million.
|Player
|From
|To
|Fee (in £)
|Mehdi Taremi
|Inter Milan
|Olympiacos
|1.7m
|Youssuf Sylla
|Charleroi
|Jagiellonia
|Free
|Kane Wilson
|Derby
|MK Dons
|515k
|Ben Brereton Diaz
|Southampton
|Derby
|Loan
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|AS Roma
|Loan
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|Fiorentina
|5m
|Ethan Williams
|Man United
|Falkirk
|Loan
|Habibou Diallo
|Al Shabab
|Metz
|Free
|Eliesse Ben Seghir
|Monaco
|Bayern Leverkusen
|27m
|John Victor
|Botafogo
|Nottingham Forest
|6.6m
|Neto Borges
|Middlesbrough
|Bristol City
|Loan
|Alex Jimenez
|AC Milan
|Bournemouth
|Loan
|Alexis Sanchez
|Udinese
|Sevilla
|Free
|Albert Sambi Lokonga
|Arsenal
|Hamburg
|Undisclosed
|Fabio Vieira
|Arsenal
|Hamburg
|Loan