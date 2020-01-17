Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Derby charged with spending breach by EFL

By Dom Farrell
Derby County

London, January 17: Derby County could face a points deduction after being charged with a breach of spending rules by the English Football League.

The Championship club have been accused of recording excess losses for the three-year period ending June 30, 2018.

Teams in English football's second tier are permitted to lose £39million over the course of three years.

An English Football League (EFL) statement said: "Following a review of Derby County’s profitability and sustainability (P&S) submissions, the EFL has charged the club for recording losses in excess of the permitted amounts provided for in EFL regulations for the three-year period ending 30 June 2018."

An independent disciplinary commission will hear representations from the EFL and Derby, who will hope to avoid the fate suffered by Birmingham City in March last year.

Birmingham were docked nine points following a similar charge relating to the organisation's profitability and sustainability rules. A punishment on that level would leave the Rams, who currently sit 10 points above the relegation zone, in a precarious position.

Derby were beaten by Aston Villa in last season's Championship play-off final and, despite their struggles this time around, they remain a notably ambitious outfit.

Frank Lampard's departure to Chelsea saw ex-Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder Phillip Cocu installed as manager before the club completed a shock deal to bring Wayne Rooney back to England from DC United.

Derby's financial results for the 2017-18 season showed a profit of £14.6m, largely due to the £80m sale of their Pride Park stadium to owner Mel Morris.

More DERBY COUNTY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue