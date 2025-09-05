Bulgaria vs Spain Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Argentina vs Venezuela Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi in WC Qualifiers Match?

Football Didier Deschamps Affirms Trust In France Squad's Ability To Learn From Mistakes Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier Ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, Didier Deschamps highlights the importance of allowing players to make mistakes. He reflects on his leadership and the team's recent performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Didier Deschamps has expressed his philosophy of allowing players to make mistakes as France prepares for their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ukraine. The match is set for Friday, marking the beginning of their journey to qualify for the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States next summer. Following this, they will face Iceland in Paris next Tuesday.

France's qualification campaign starts later than others due to their involvement in the Nations League's latter stages. They aim to improve their recent performance, having won only three out of their last six matches. Deschamps, who led France to a World Cup victory in 2018, plans to step down after next year's tournament.

Deschamps has faced criticism for not securing any major international titles since 2018, despite reaching the 2022 World Cup final. He shared with Ouest-France that he values understanding players beyond their skills, focusing on their character and personality. "I always allow the players the right to make mistakes," he stated.

He emphasised the importance of knowing players' interests and sensitivities. Deschamps believes these aspects are crucial in managing a team effectively. His approach highlights a balance between professional expectations and personal understanding.

When asked about his contract ending, Deschamps remarked on the inevitability of change: "At some point, we get fed up with your face, it's French." He acknowledged feeling like he's saying goodbye during this final year. Despite facing criticism throughout his career, he remains focused on his responsibilities.

Deschamps admitted he might have made different decisions but accepts that opinions vary. "Everyone can have different opinions," he said. He recognises that what seems true today may change over time and remains committed to his role until its conclusion.

The upcoming matches are crucial for France as they seek to secure a spot in the expanded World Cup format. Deschamps' leadership will be pivotal as they navigate this challenging qualification process.