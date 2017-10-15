Dheeraj Singh attracts European interest, might play ISL

Bengaluru, October 15: Dheeraj Singh has been the center of attraction even after Indian U-17 football team crashed out of the World Cup as a couple of European clubs have started showing interest in the shot-stopper, according to Paulo Grilo - the goalkeeper coach of USA.
The goalkeeper is yet to sign the All India Football Federation (AIFF) contract despite the fact his 12 teammates have already registered themselves with the AIFF’s new team that will take part in the forthcoming I League as AIFF Arrows.
The goalkeeper coach while speaking over phone from New Delhi said, “A couple of clubs from England have been showing interest on Dheeraj.
"The scouts from Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur who came to India to watch under-17 World Cup in India were highly impressed by Dheeraj’s performance in the tournament.
"Although it has not been official, the scouts are planning to recruit Dheeraj for their reserve teams in near future.”
Incidentally, it has been learnt from the AIFF that Dheeraj had already discussion with Federation’s top bosses and it is also believed that a couple of clubs in Indian Super League are simultaneously keen to recruit Dhiraj for the impending ISL, starting in the next month.
Dheeraj and six other World Cuppers from Manipur received a grand felicitation in Imphal on Sunday (October 15) morning. The 16-year old goalkeeper has reportedly conveyed the AIFF bosses that he will take final decision during the holidays.
Grilo however said, “If Dheeraj has to mature as a goalkeeper he must have to play abroad. Otherwise, he will not be able to develop his skill in India. The infrastructure in Indian football has not yet reached the international standard.”
Incidentally, spider man of Indian football, Subrata Paul is also impressed by Dheeraj’s fighting spirit. Paul said, “Dheeraj’s focus on the game throughout 90 minutes is very intense. At the same time, Dheeraj never gives up. He will be the future star in Indian football.”