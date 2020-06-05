Diego Costa fined for tax fraud, escapes jail

Bengaluru, June 5: Atletico Madrid's temperamental striker Diego Costa has been fined $610,000 and given a six-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to tax fraud.
But according to reports in Xinhua news agency, the 31-year-old will not have to go to prison because as per the Spanish law, non-violent first time offenders who are sentenced to less than two years in jail, are able to avoid time behind bars by paying a further financial penalty.
Earlier, Spains' El Mundo daily reported that Costa appeared in court, wearing a mask and accepted charges of avoiding a tax payment, linked to his transfer to Chelsea in 2014 and also to tax related to image rights.
Fraude fiscale : Diego Costa condamné. Selon El Mundo, l'attaquant devra encore payer 36 000 euros au lieu de purger six mois de prison https://t.co/jEdfI6m2of pic.twitter.com/x1hMelQ2ae— L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) June 4, 2020
The daily claims that the Atleti striker had requested the Rojiblancos to pay the fine but the La Liga side reportedly declined. Although Atleti denied paying Costa's fine, the club did lend the forward an advance on his wages which would allow him to pay the penalty.
He joins a long list of players from Spain's La Liga who have been fined for tax evasion, with Barcelona's Lionel Messi, and Real Madrid duo -- Cristiano Ronaldo and Iker Casillas -- among those who have previously appeared in court for similar offences.
Costa spent three seasons with Chelsea from 2014 till 2017 winning the Premier League on two occasions before eventually returning to the Wanda Metropolitano. He has scored twice and registered three assists for Atleti in all competitions this season.
The Spanish La Liga which was suspended just like all other leagues world over due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is set to resume on June 11 under closed doors with the Seville Derby featuring hosts Sevilla against Real Betis.
Atleti, who are languishing sixth in the La Liga table, resume their campaign with an away match against Athletic Bilbao on June 14.
(With La Liga inputs)