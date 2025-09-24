Why Germany Hasn't Produced a Ballon d'Or Winner in 30 Years - And Could the Next Generation Change That?

Football Diego Gomez Scores Four Goals As Brighton Secures 6-0 Victory Over Barnsley In EFL Cup Diego Gomez scored four goals in Brighton's impressive 6-0 win against Barnsley in the EFL Cup. This performance marks a historic achievement for Gomez and the club. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Diego Gomez delivered a standout performance, netting four goals in Brighton's commanding 6-0 victory over Barnsley during the EFL Cup third round. This win secured Brighton's spot in the fourth round, with Gomez playing a pivotal role at Oakwell. His first-half hat-trick included two remarkable goals, capped by an impressive long-range volley.

Gomez's second goal was a precise strike from the edge of the box, and he added another in the 68th minute with a sharp finish inside the area. With the match already decided, substitutes Harry Howell and Yasin Ayari contributed to Brighton's late flourish. This victory marked Brighton as the first team in EFL Cup history to win back-to-back matches by six or more goals.

Elsewhere, Nathan Broadhead scored twice in the second half to lead Wrexham to a 2-0 win over Reading, advancing them to the last 16. Wolves defeated Everton by the same scoreline, marking their second win of the season after beating West Ham 3-2 in round two. Marshall Munetsi opened the scoring for Wolves, while Tolu Arokodare sealed the victory with his first goal for the club.

Wolves have now won seven consecutive home ties in this competition, equalling their best home run set between September 1966 and October 1972. In contrast, Everton has been eliminated in the third round four times in the past five seasons. During their match against Wolves, James Garner hit the crossbar but couldn't prevent another early exit for his team.

In another upset, League One side Cardiff City defeated Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor with quick goals from Joel Colwill and Callum Robinson. Zian Flemming scored for Burnley, but Scott Parker's team struggled to create clear chances and were knocked out of the competition.

Other Notable Matches

Wycombe Wanderers secured a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic. Meanwhile, Emile Smith Rowe found the net as Fulham achieved a narrow 1-0 win against Cambridge United. These results highlight some of the surprises and dominant performances seen throughout this round of matches.

This round of matches showcased impressive individual performances and unexpected outcomes across various fixtures. Diego Gomez's historic achievement stands out as he became the first player since Julio Baptista in January 2007 to score four away goals in an EFL Cup match.