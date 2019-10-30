Football
Maradona reveals Newell's dream after watching Gimnasia win from pitch-side throne

By Sacha Pisani
Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona watched on from a special armchair as Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata routed former club Newell's Old Boys 4-0.

London, October 30: Diego Maradona revealed his desire to return to Newell's Old Boys as coach after receiving a hero's welcome from his former team prior to Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata's stunning rout.

Maradona spent a brief period playing for Newell's in 1993-94 after leaving Sevilla and while he only played a handful of games, the Argentine great was treated like royalty throughout Gimnasia's shock 4-0 victory on Tuesday.

Now coach of struggling Superliga side Gimnasia, Maradona entered Estadio Marcelo Bielsa amid a chorus of chants, received a special gift from Newell's and shared an embrace with former Argentina international Maxi Rodriguez.

Maradona then signed a special throne and proceeded to observe the match from his armchair, which was broadcasted live via 'Diego Cam' on TNT Sports, as opposition coach.

After the game, World Cup winner and former Argentina boss Maradona told reporters: "I have a broken heart because I know I'm coming back here. My heart tells me that I will return because I want to train Newell's."

Gimnasia had only won one match since Maradona arrived in September, having previously coached Mexican side Dorados.

However, Maradona's Gimnasia used a three-goal second half to stun Newell's away from home in Rosario on Tuesday.

It secured back-to-back away wins for Gimnasia, who have collected seven points from 11 games this season following a winless start prior to Maradona's appointment.

"I arrived and found a drained squad," Maradona, who celebrates his 59th birthday on Wednesday, said. "And here, nobody beats me. I turned it around. He who does not want to train, will not play anymore. He who has pain, infiltrate."

Maradona added: "Today we had no mistakes and my players covered all places for good Newell's players and that's why we won. This match was played wonderfully well."

Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
