Football Guardiola Highlights Difficulty In Finding Humble World-Class Players Like Haaland Pep Guardiola praises Erling Haaland for being a humble world-class player. With 13 goals in 10 Premier League games, Haaland aims to set records against Borussia Dortmund.

Pep Guardiola has expressed admiration for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, highlighting the rarity of finding a world-class player who remains humble. Haaland has started the season impressively, netting 13 goals in 10 Premier League matches and four in three Champions League games. City's upcoming match is against Borussia Dortmund, Haaland's former team, where he could achieve a significant milestone.

Haaland has the opportunity to become the first player to score in five consecutive Champions League appearances for three different clubs. He previously achieved this feat with RB Salzburg in November 2019 and Dortmund in March 2021. Guardiola appreciates Haaland's exceptional talent on the field and his admirable personality off it, noting that such qualities are uncommon among top players.

Guardiola discussed adapting his tactics to suit Haaland's playing style, stating it wasn't challenging. "I played with false-9s with [Lionel] Messi," he explained. "I played with false-9 with [Robert] Lewandowski, I played that way with Sergio Aguero and here with Phil Foden and now with Erling we cannot play that way because he is too good."

Guardiola's record against Dortmund is impressive, remaining unbeaten in his last 10 encounters across all competitions, winning six and drawing four. His last defeat to them was during the 2014 Franz Beckenbauer Super Cup final. Out of 15 total matches against Dortmund, he has only lost three times, all during Jurgen Klopp's tenure between 2013 and 2014.

The Norwegian striker signed a long-term contract with Manchester City, which Guardiola believes will benefit both him and the club as he becomes more involved in various aspects of the game. "Normally a striker just thinks of goals," Guardiola said. "But he signed a contract for 10 years and the more he is involved in many things will be better for him and the club."

Guardiola emphasised Haaland's unique combination of ability and humility as rare traits among elite players. "It is difficult to find a real world-class player that is incredibly humble," Guardiola remarked. "When a player has this kind of ability and the talent and generosity and kindness... Erling is like that."

As Manchester City prepares for their clash against Dortmund, all eyes will be on Haaland to see if he can make history once again by scoring against his former club. This match presents an exciting opportunity for both Haaland and City to showcase their prowess on the European stage.