Dortmund ace Aubameyang set for China move

Bengaluru, January 7: Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to join Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande for £63.8million in the summer, according to reports in Germany.
Chinese site sina.com claim the Borussia Dortmund star will be the latest big name to move to the Far East.
However, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has moved to quash the rumour.
Aubameyang has been linked strongly to Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League and Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
Diego Costa's return to his previous club would appear to put an end to a move there even though the Spaniard was sent off his very first start for the Spanish capial club.
And Emirates chief Wenger has distanced himself from signing the Gabon striker as well.
Liverpool has been long linked with the Bundesliga hitman but Jurgen Klopp does not seem to be in the market for a striker even though he and Aubameyang shares a very cordial relationship from their time together at Signal Iduna Park.
It is claimed Aubameyang will leave the Bundesliga this summer - though it is not known how long the contract will be for or what sort of wage he can expect.
It is further alleged that Aubameyang's first choice was not Guangzhou - but to Beijing Sinobo Guoan and coach Roger Schmidt who was formerly the manager of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.
Zorc says if there really had been any concrete moves for the forward then they would have announced it.
He said: "Speculation about Auba is nothing new to us. That does not really annoy us anymore.
"In recent months, he has allegedly been transferred to five clubs.
"If it were so, we would have to announced accordingly. That that did not happen says it all."