Douglas Costa joins Bayern on loan from Juventus

Munich, October 5: Bayern Munich have signed Douglas Costa on a season-long loan deal from Serie A champions Juventus.
The Brazil international played for Bayern between 2015 and 2017 prior to moving to Juve, initially on loan before joining them on a permanent basis.
Costa, 30, made 103 appearances for the Bianconeri across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and winning the Serie A title three times, as well as the Coppa Italia in 2018.
"I am very happy to play for Bayern again," he told the club's official website. "I had a wonderful time in Munich with many successes and I am sure that we will win titles again now."
Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "Douglas will strengthen us on the outer flanks that are important for our game. We are now very well staffed with Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Douglas.
"Douglas knows Bayern and will find his way around very quickly."
During his first stint at Bayern, Costa won two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and the DFL Supercup, scoring 14 goals in 77 appearances.
He becomes Bayern's third signing in two days following the captures of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer and Marc Roca from Espanyol for a reported €15million.
As for Juve, they are expected to bolster to their attacking options with the signing of Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina before the deadline.