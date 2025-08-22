English Edition
Douglas Luiz Joins Nottingham Forest On Loan From Juventus With Future Option

Nottingham Forest has secured the loan signing of Douglas Luiz from Juventus. The deal includes a conditional obligation to make it permanent next summer. Luiz brings Premier League experience after a challenging season in Serie A.

By

Nottingham Forest have secured Douglas Luiz on loan from Juventus. The 27-year-old midfielder joins for a season, with a potential permanent transfer next summer. Luiz moved to Juventus from Aston Villa for £44.2 million but struggled in Serie A, featuring in only 19 league games and starting just three.

Despite scoring nine goals and providing five assists in his last season at Villa, Luiz couldn't replicate that form in Italy. Nottingham Forest's head coach, Nuno Espirito, had expressed dissatisfaction with the club's lack of summer signings. However, the club has responded by signing four players in six days.

Douglas Luiz Signs for Nottingham Forest

Alongside Luiz, Nottingham Forest have added James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson, and Arnaud Kalimuendo to their squad. These signings aim to strengthen the team as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League challenges.

Ross Wilson, the chief football officer at Forest, commented on the recent transfers: "It's been a very busy but successful period for us in the window in the past few weeks, and Douglas is another addition to the squad that will bring significant quality to the group."

Wilson highlighted Luiz's experience at top levels: "He's played at the highest level for a long time, understands the demands of the Premier League, and has experience playing in elite European competition." The club is optimistic about Luiz's impact on their performance.

The new signings are expected to enhance Nottingham Forest's competitiveness. The club believes these additions will be warmly received by fans and contribute positively to their Premier League campaign.

Story first published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 14:06 [IST]
