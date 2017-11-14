Dravid becomes Bengaluru FC ambassador

Bengaluru, November 14: With just days to go before their Indian Super League (ISL) opener kicks off at the Fortress, Bengaluru FC announced legendary cricketer and former India captain, Rahul Dravid as the Blues' ambassador for the upcoming season.
The Blues kick-off their debut season in the ISL with a home fixture against Mumbai City FC on November 19 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Dravid said he was thrilled at now being a part of the Blues, whose fortunes he has been following for a while now.
“It’s great to be an ambassador for Bengaluru FC, a team who I have been tracking across the last four seasons. Also, the connect is instant given I am a Bangalore boy.” #DravidIsABlue pic.twitter.com/l8V9o4ANUa— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 14, 2017
"It's great to be an ambassador for Bengaluru FC, a team who I've been tracking across the last four seasons. Also, the connect is instant given I'm a Bangalore boy. The way the city has responded to BFC has been tremendous and the club has some of the most passionate fans. The ISL will be a new chapter in the club's history and I'm looking forward to being part of it in my capacity with BFC," said Dravid.
"It's been terrific to see the kind of progress BFC has made over the last four years. It's been one of the most professionally run teams and the kind of engagement they have been able to create with the fans and the people of this city has been really nice to see," he added.
Bengaluru FC CEO, Parth Jindal felt the club has found a perfect fit in Dravid to be ambassador.
"Getting Rahul Dravid involved with Bengaluru FC is a huge honour for all of us. Being a true Bengalurian and a believer in youth, we can think of no one who imbibes the values and ethics of this club more than him."