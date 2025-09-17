Neeraj Chopra World Athletics LIVE Streaming: Where and When to Watch Javelin Throw event in India on TV and Online?

Football Denzel Dumfries Asserts No Pressure On Inter Milan To Win Champions League This Season Denzel Dumfries emphasises that Inter Milan should not feel pressured to win the Champions League this season. He highlights the team's experience and need for improvement after recent defeats. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 13:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Inter Milan's recent Champions League journey has been challenging, with last season's 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the final still fresh in memory. Despite this setback, Denzel Dumfries believes that the team should not feel pressured to avenge past losses. Instead, he emphasises focusing on their current capabilities and potential.

Dumfries expressed confidence in Inter's ability to compete at the highest level. "We're playing in the Champions League to win," he stated, highlighting the team's strong squad. He acknowledged that while winning is the goal, it's crucial to approach each match with determination and focus on improvement rather than dwelling on past defeats.

Under new coach Cristian Chivu, Inter's start in Serie A has been less than ideal. They currently sit 11th after securing just one victory and suffering two losses in their first three matches. Their recent 4-3 loss to Juventus highlighted areas needing improvement, particularly in defence. Dumfries noted that conceding goals at critical moments has been a recurring issue.

Despite these challenges, Dumfries remains optimistic about Inter's potential for growth. He stressed the importance of learning from mistakes and improving game management. The team is determined to enhance their performance and regain their competitive edge as they prepare for upcoming matches.

Inter's upcoming clash with Ajax presents an opportunity to demonstrate their resilience. Historically, Inter has performed well against Dutch teams in the Champions League, remaining unbeaten in all 12 encounters (9 wins, 3 draws). This track record boosts their confidence as they aim for a positive result at Johan Cruijff ArenA.

The transition from Simone Inzaghi to Cristian Chivu marks a new chapter for Inter Milan. Inzaghi departed for Al-Hilal after last season's final defeat, leaving Chivu with the task of revitalising the team. The players are adjusting to new strategies and working towards finding consistency under Chivu's leadership.

Dumfries acknowledges that while Inter didn't start the league as expected, there's room for improvement. The team is focused on finding motivation and building on their experience and character. By addressing weaknesses and capitalising on strengths, they aim to achieve better results moving forward.

As Inter prepares for their Champions League encounter with Ajax, they carry a 50.5% win probability into the match. This statistic reflects both their historical success against Dutch teams and their current form. The team hopes to leverage this advantage and secure a favourable outcome.

Inter Milan continues to navigate challenges both domestically and internationally. With a blend of experience and talent, they remain committed to competing at the highest level. As they strive for success in the Champions League, maintaining focus and resilience will be key factors in achieving their goals.

The journey ahead is challenging yet promising for Inter Milan as they seek redemption in Europe’s elite competition. With determination and strategic adjustments under Cristian Chivu’s guidance, they aim to overcome past hurdles while setting sights on future triumphs in both domestic leagues and international arenas.