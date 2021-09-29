Durand Cup 2021 Semifinal, Goa shoots out Bengaluru, sets up title clash with Mohammedan Sporting

Bengaluru, September 29: FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 7-6 in a marathon penalty shoot-out to enter the final of the Durand Cup 2021 where they will take on Mohammedan Sporting.
In a thrilling semifinal held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday (September 29), the two teams were level at 2-2 at the end of regulation time and extra time forcing the penalties.
Earlier in the first semifinal, century-old local favourites Mohammedan Sporting had overcome a stiff challenge from FC Bengaluru United to make it to the final of the 130th edition of the tournament.
Durand Cup 2021 Semifinal, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Preview
The final of the oldest football tournament in the country will be held on Sunday (October 3).
With the tournament organisers allowing 50 per cent attendance for the semis, it was a spectacle with spectators to behold as on Wednesday, at the famed Salt Lake Stadium (as it was known earlier), the Gaurs held their heads high.
It is for the second successive time that Kolkata is hosting the event after the premier tournament moved from its traditional base New Delhi in 2019.
Kolkata will now be home for India's as well as Asia's tournament for the next five more years.
The tournament saw 16 teams, including five Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, divided into four groups with the the top two making it to the quarterfinals.
The all ISL semifinal at Durand Cup 2021 played in front of fans was en edge of the seat thriller.
The wrath of the COVID 19 pandemic meant that tournament was played without fans till Wednesday before the organisers decided to throw the gate open for public with 50 per cent capacity.